Jericho Sims News: Hanging onto significant role
Sims supplied four points (2-2 FG), 11 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo on a minutes restriction, Sims has been able to hold down a significant role in the frontcourt mix. It looks like head coach Doc Rivers is committed to giving Sims meaningful minutes. The fifth-year big man has averaged 4.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24.9 minutes per tilt in his last seven games while shooting 88.9 percent from the field.
