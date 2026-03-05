Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Hanging onto significant role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:44am

Sims supplied four points (2-2 FG), 11 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo on a minutes restriction, Sims has been able to hold down a significant role in the frontcourt mix. It looks like head coach Doc Rivers is committed to giving Sims meaningful minutes. The fifth-year big man has averaged 4.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24.9 minutes per tilt in his last seven games while shooting 88.9 percent from the field.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
