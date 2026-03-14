Jericho Sims News: Joins starting lineup

Sims is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is sitting out Saturday, clearing the way at power forward for Sims to draw his 10th start of the season. Sims has averaged 5.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.3 minutes per tilt across nine games as a starter this year, shooting a ridiculous 85.7 percent from the floor during this stretch.