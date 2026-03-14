Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Joins starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 11:38am

Sims is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is sitting out Saturday, clearing the way at power forward for Sims to draw his 10th start of the season. Sims has averaged 5.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.3 minutes per tilt across nine games as a starter this year, shooting a ridiculous 85.7 percent from the floor during this stretch.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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