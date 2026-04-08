Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Logs first career triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Sims supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 137-111 loss to the Pistons.

Although the Bucks dropped their second straight game and fourth over the last five, Sims was a bright spot in the blowout loss. The big man dished out a career-high 10 assists en route to the first triple-double of his career, adding a game-best 11 boards while tying Cade Cunningham for the game high in assists. Sims also turned in another efficient performance from the field and has shot 68.2 percent from the floor over his last three appearances.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
55 days ago
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
NBA
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
Author Image
Dan Bruno
107 days ago