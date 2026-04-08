Jericho Sims News: Logs first career triple-double
Sims supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 137-111 loss to the Pistons.
Although the Bucks dropped their second straight game and fourth over the last five, Sims was a bright spot in the blowout loss. The big man dished out a career-high 10 assists en route to the first triple-double of his career, adding a game-best 11 boards while tying Cade Cunningham for the game high in assists. Sims also turned in another efficient performance from the field and has shot 68.2 percent from the floor over his last three appearances.
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