Jericho Sims News: Not starting Saturday
Sims won't start in Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Sims started the last two games. However, with Myles Turner (calf) available, he will head back to the bench. Still, with the Bucks down Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) and Bobby Portis (wrist), Sims should continue to see meaningful minutes from off the bench.
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