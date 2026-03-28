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Jericho Sims News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:45am

Sims won't start in Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Sims started the last two games. However, with Myles Turner (calf) available, he will head back to the bench. Still, with the Bucks down Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) and Bobby Portis (wrist), Sims should continue to see meaningful minutes from off the bench.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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