Jericho Sims News: Not starting vs. Utah
Sims won't start Thursday's game against the Jazz.
With Myles Turner (calf) back in action, Sims will slide to the second unit. The 27-year-old big man has averaged 4.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.5 minutes per game across six outings off the bench this month.
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