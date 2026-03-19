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Jericho Sims News: Not starting vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sims won't start Thursday's game against the Jazz.

With Myles Turner (calf) back in action, Sims will slide to the second unit. The 27-year-old big man has averaged 4.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.5 minutes per game across six outings off the bench this month.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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