Jericho Sims News: Off injury report

Sims (thumb) is not listed on the Bucks' injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

Sims underwent thumb surgery March 17 and missed the remainder of the regular season, but he's available for the start of the Bucks' postseason run. The 26-year-old's role in the playoffs remains uncertain, as Bobby Portis served as Brook Lopez's primary backup to close the regular season, but Sims' availability is still a noteworthy development.