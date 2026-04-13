Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Posts 15 points in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Sims totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Sims returned the starting lineup for the final game of the season. Sims averaged 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds during his first full season with Milwaukee, and his future with the team is far from certain. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and if the Bucks choose to unload Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), the team might be able to put together a better offer. The team has Myles Turner locked into a four-year, 108.9M deal, so he'd likely be destined for backup duty if he remained in Milwaukee.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
60 days ago