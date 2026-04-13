Jericho Sims News: Posts 15 points in season finale
Sims totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to Philadelphia.
Sims returned the starting lineup for the final game of the season. Sims averaged 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds during his first full season with Milwaukee, and his future with the team is far from certain. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and if the Bucks choose to unload Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), the team might be able to put together a better offer. The team has Myles Turner locked into a four-year, 108.9M deal, so he'd likely be destined for backup duty if he remained in Milwaukee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 76 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 737 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1260 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More