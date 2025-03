Sims chipped in four points (2-2 FG), 11 rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Lakers.

This game was over in a hurry, allowing Sims to enjoy some garbage time to close this game out. As long as Brook Lopez is healthy, there's not much to like about Sims' fantasy appeal -- he's averaging just 15.1 minutes over his last 10 outings.