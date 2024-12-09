Jericho Sims News: Retreats to bench Monday

Sims will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Karl-Anthony Towns returning from a one-game absence, Sims will slide back to the bench. The big man posted one assist across only six minutes in the starting lineup during Saturday's loss to Detroit. Sims will likely play an insignificant role off the bench while competing for minutes with Precious Achiuwa.