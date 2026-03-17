Jericho Sims News: Returns Tuesday
Sims (lips) started the second half of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, per the broadcast.
Sims exited to the locker room in the first quarter after sustaining a lip laceration that required stitches. However, he was cleared to start the second half and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest.
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