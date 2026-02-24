Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Solid performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Sims finished Tuesday's 128-117 win over Miami with eight points (4-4 FG), 10 rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

Sims came off the bench for a second consecutive contest but had a major role in this one. The 27-year-old big man played the entirety of the fourth quarter and closed with a team-high 10 boards. He also dished out a career-high five assists. While Sims isn't likely to maintain this level of production and playing time once Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) returns, performances like this bode well for his opportunities moving forward.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims
