Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Starting against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Sims is starting in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) out Friday, Sims will get the start at center for the Knicks. Sims has averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 points and 1.0 assists in 19.1 minutes over four games as a starter this season, and Precious Achiuwa should also play a significant role off New York's bench against Minnesota.

Jericho Sims
New York Knicks
