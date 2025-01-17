Jericho Sims News: Starting against Minnesota

Sims is starting in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) out Friday, Sims will get the start at center for the Knicks. Sims has averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 points and 1.0 assists in 19.1 minutes over four games as a starter this season, and Precious Achiuwa should also play a significant role off New York's bench against Minnesota.