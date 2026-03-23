Jericho Sims News: Starting nod Monday
Sims is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) both sidelined, Sims will step into the starting lineup at power forward. This will mark the 27-year-old's 12th start of the season, as he has averaged 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.5 minutes across his first 11 starts.
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