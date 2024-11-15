Jericho Sims News: Starting sans KAT

Sims will start Friday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) a surprise scratch, Sims will make his first start of the season. Sims played 24 minutes during the season-opening loss to Boston, posting four points, nine rebounds and two blocks, but he's seen 16 or fewer minutes in every game since. He made 11 starts last season, averaging 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game during those contests.