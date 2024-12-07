Jericho Sims News: Starting Saturday sans KAT

Sims is in the Knicks' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Sims will make his second start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday due to Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) being sidelined. Sims has yet to score more than 10 points in a game this season, but he should give the Knicks plenty of energy on both ends of the floor.