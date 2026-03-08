Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 5:06pm

Sims is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Magic.

Joining Sims in the first unit for Sunday's game will be Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Ousmane Dieng and Myles Turner. Over eight starts this season, Sims has recorded averages of 5.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
