Jericho Sims News: Starting Sunday
Sims is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Magic.
Joining Sims in the first unit for Sunday's game will be Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Ousmane Dieng and Myles Turner. Over eight starts this season, Sims has recorded averages of 5.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
