Jericho Sims News: Starting Sunday
Sims is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Andre Jackson, Gary Trent, Ousmane Dieng and Larry Nance will round out the first unit for Sunday's game. As a starter this season, Sims has averaged 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
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