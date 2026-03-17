Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Sims is starting in Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

The Bucks are down Myles Turner (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). As a result, Sims will get the start in the middle, with the 27-year-old averaging 6.0 points, 6.6 boards, 1.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.1 steals in 10 starts this season.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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