Jericho Sims News: Starting Tuesday

Sims is starting in Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

The Bucks are down Myles Turner (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). As a result, Sims will get the start in the middle, with the 27-year-old averaging 6.0 points, 6.6 boards, 1.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.1 steals in 10 starts this season.