Jericho Sims News: Starting Tuesday
Sims is starting in Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
The Bucks are down Myles Turner (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). As a result, Sims will get the start in the middle, with the 27-year-old averaging 6.0 points, 6.6 boards, 1.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.1 steals in 10 starts this season.
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