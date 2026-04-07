Jericho Sims News: Starting versus Nets
Sims will start in Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
Sims will return to the starting lineup versus the Nets after coming off the bench in Milwaukee's last two contests. In 16 starts during the campaign, the 27-year-old has averaged 6.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.3 steals across 25.3 minutes.
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