Jericho Sims News: Won't start Friday
Sims won't start Friday's game against Boston.
With Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) back in the lineup, Sims will slide to the second unit. The big man has averaged 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 20.2 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.
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