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Jericho Sims News: Won't start vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Sims won't start Friday's game against the Nets.

Myles Turner (ankle) will return to the starting five following a two-game absence. As a result, Sims will head back to the bench. The 27-year-old big man is fresh off dropping his first career triple-double in Wednesday's loss to Detroit. With the Bucks still shorthanded, Sims will likely continue to see significant playing time off the bench.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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