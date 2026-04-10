Jericho Sims News: Won't start vs. Brooklyn
Sims won't start Friday's game against the Nets.
Myles Turner (ankle) will return to the starting five following a two-game absence. As a result, Sims will head back to the bench. The 27-year-old big man is fresh off dropping his first career triple-double in Wednesday's loss to Detroit. With the Bucks still shorthanded, Sims will likely continue to see significant playing time off the bench.
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