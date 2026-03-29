Jermaine Couisnard Injury: Out Saturday due to illness

Couisnard was not available for Saturday's 120-118 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle while he recovered from an illness.

Couisnard will hope to bounce back soon, but it remains to be seen how quickly he'll rejoin the team ahead of the decisive stages of the G League season. The guard has lacked guaranteed playing time and produced more than five points in just two of his nine appearances this campaign, so he'll likely remain in a limited role when he returns to action, offering an alternative to starter John Knight.