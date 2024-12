Samuels posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 129-107 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Samuels has scored at least 15 points in eight of his last nine appearances. He's averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.