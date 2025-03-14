Jermaine Samuels News: Double-doubles in defeat Thursday

Samuels supplied 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Samuels recorded a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his fourth double-double on the season. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.7 minutes per contest in 43 G League outings.