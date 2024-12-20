Jermaine Samuels News: Drops 25 points in G League win

Samuels tallied 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes Thursday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 120-103 win over the Raptors 905.

Samuels led the offensive attack for the Vipers, propelling his squad to a victory in the first game of the G League's Winter Showcase. He also tied Nate Hinton for the team high in rebounds. Samuels has now poured in 20-plus points in two of his last three appearances.