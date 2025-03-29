Fantasy Basketball
Jermaine Samuels headshot

Jermaine Samuels News: Efficient 15 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 3:57pm

Samuels submitted 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-102 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

While Samuels' production was limited outside of the scoring department, his 15 points were highly efficient. The Villanova product is averaging 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes while shooting 52.0 percent from the field across 12 outings in March.

