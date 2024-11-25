Jermaine Samuels News: Logs eight rebounds Sunday

Samuels tallied 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes of Sunday's 119-105 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Samuels was inefficient this time, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point range. However, he racked up more than seven rebounds for the second straight game. He's averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest after six starts in the 2024-25 campaign.