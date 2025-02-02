Jermaine Samuels News: Modest production in G League

Samuels posted eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

After scoring in double figures in 19 of his first 20 G League appearances this season, Samuels has failed to reach that mark in four of his last eight games. On the season, he's averaging 15.0 points while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep.