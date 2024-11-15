Jermaine Samuels News: Posts another solid scoring night

Samuels had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-95 loss to the G League Birmingham Squadron.

Samuels has been a consistent source of scoring through his team's first three appearances of the season, averaging 17.7 points per game. However, he's failed to offer up much production elsewhere, tallying 12 total rebounds and three total assists over this brief stretch.