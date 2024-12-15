Jermaine Samuels News: Solid outing in G League

Samuels managed 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Samuels has scored in double figures in all but one contest this season. Across 14 G League appearances, he's averaged 16.1 points while shooting 50.3 percent from the field.