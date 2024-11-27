Jermaine Samuels News: Solid outing versus Capitanes

Samuels finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 143-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Samuels produced all around the court, helping his team to an easy win at Mexico City. The forward's 63.6 percent conversion from the field was a significant improvement over the 38.9 percent he posted in the previous match. Additionally, he tied his season-high mark of nine rebounds.