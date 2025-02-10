Fantasy Basketball
Jermaine Samuels News: Tallies 15 points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Samuels finished with 15 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists during 36 minutes in Monday's 115-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Samuels' average outing was enough to help his team to their fourth consecutive victory. The 26-year-old achieved more than five rebounds for the sixth time in his last seven starts. Additionally, he recorded his most playing time since Jan. 25.

