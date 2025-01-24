Fantasy Basketball
Jesse Edwards headshot

Jesse Edwards Injury: Inactive for unknown reason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Edwards wasn't present in Friday's 107-83 G League loss to the Valley Suns due to an undisclosed reason.

Edwards was one of three Wolves players inactive in Friday's contest, though the reason for his absence was unknown. The next chance for Edwards to return is Monday, a game he should be considered a game-time decision for. Edwards has appeared in 25 G League games with Iowa, averaging 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per contest.

Jesse Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
