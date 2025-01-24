Jesse Edwards Injury: Inactive for unknown reason

Edwards wasn't present in Friday's 107-83 G League loss to the Valley Suns due to an undisclosed reason.

Edwards was one of three Wolves players inactive in Friday's contest, though the reason for his absence was unknown. The next chance for Edwards to return is Monday, a game he should be considered a game-time decision for. Edwards has appeared in 25 G League games with Iowa, averaging 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per contest.