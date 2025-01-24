Fantasy Basketball
Jesse Edwards Injury: Sits out G League game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 4:24pm

Edwards didn't play Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 107-83 loss to the Valley Suns due to an unspecified issue.

One of Minnesota's three two-way players, Edwards has yet to make his NBA debut and has played exclusively in the G League this season. Over 25 appearances for Iowa, Edwards is averaging 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest.

