Jesse Edwards News: Blocks four shots in G League win

Edwards contributed 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes Wednesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 100-95 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

The two-way player is still waiting to make his NBA debut but has been a featured player for Iowa throughout the season. In 24 appearances for Iowa, Edwards is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 24.3 minutes per contest.