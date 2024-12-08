Jesse Edwards News: Double-double in G League loss

Edwards contributed 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Saturday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 104-91 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Edwards is now averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 26.0 minutes per game over his 11 G League outings on the season. The two-way rookie is still waiting to make his NBA debut with the Timberwolves.