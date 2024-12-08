Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesse Edwards headshot

Jesse Edwards News: Double-double in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 9:24am

Edwards contributed 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Saturday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 104-91 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Edwards is now averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 26.0 minutes per game over his 11 G League outings on the season. The two-way rookie is still waiting to make his NBA debut with the Timberwolves.

Jesse Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now