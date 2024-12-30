Fantasy Basketball
Jesse Edwards

Jesse Edwards News: Goes for 22 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 7:09am

Edwards notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes Sunday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 126-122 overtime win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

One of Minnesota's two-way players, Edwards is still waiting to make his NBA debut. The center has been one of the top performers for Iowa this season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 24.4 minutes per contest over his 18 appearances.

