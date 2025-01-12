Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesse Edwards headshot

Jesse Edwards News: Grabs seven boards in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 12:07pm

Edwards recorded six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 23 minutes Saturday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 132-113 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

One of Minnesota's two-way players, Edwards is still waiting to make his NBA debut. He's appeared in 22 games for the Timberwolves' G League affiliate, averaging 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes per contest.

Jesse Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now