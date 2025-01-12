Jesse Edwards News: Grabs seven boards in G League

Edwards recorded six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 23 minutes Saturday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 132-113 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

One of Minnesota's two-way players, Edwards is still waiting to make his NBA debut. He's appeared in 22 games for the Timberwolves' G League affiliate, averaging 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes per contest.