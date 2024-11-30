Jesse Edwards News: Highly efficient in G League

Edwards recorded 31 points (14-16 FG, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 103-101 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The two-way center is now averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over nine G League outings. Edwards is still waiting to make his NBA debut with the Timberwolves.