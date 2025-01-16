Jesse Edwards News: Leading rebounder in double-double

Edwards contributed 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 100-95 G League win over Greensboro.

Edwards held things down in the paint in Wednesday's victory, leading all Wolves players in rebounds and blocks while posting the lone double-double of the contest. Edwards has appeared in 24 G League outings this season, averaging 11.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per contest.