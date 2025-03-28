Jesse Edwards News: Nears 20 points in double-double
Edwards notched 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 28 minutes in Friday's 127-123 G League loss to South Bay.
Edwards did a little bit of everything for Iowa in Friday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while securing a team-high-tying pair of steals and ending two points shy of the 20-point mark in a double-double. Edwards has appeared in 33 contests this season, averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now