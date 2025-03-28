Jesse Edwards News: Nears 20 points in double-double

Edwards notched 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 28 minutes in Friday's 127-123 G League loss to South Bay.

Edwards did a little bit of everything for Iowa in Friday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while securing a team-high-tying pair of steals and ending two points shy of the 20-point mark in a double-double. Edwards has appeared in 33 contests this season, averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.