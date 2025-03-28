Jesse Edwards News: Notches double-double in G League

Edwards recorded 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 127-123 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Edwards appeared in 33 contests for Iowa this season, averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.8 minutes per game. He's been signed to a two-way deal with Minnesota throughout the season but has made just two appearances at the NBA level.