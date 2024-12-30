Jesse Edwards News: Records double-double in OT win

Edwards notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 overtime G League win over Mexico City.

Edwards did a little bit of everything for Iowa in Sunday's victory, hauling in team-high-tying rebounds and blocks totals while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points. Edwards has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest.