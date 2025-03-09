Jesse Edwards News: Sent to G League on Sunday

The Timberwolves transferred Edwards to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Edwards will join Iowa ahead of its game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday. The two-way big man has appeared in only two outings at the NBA level, totaling one assist over five minutes of playing time. Edwards has averaged 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists across 24.6 minutes per game in 25 G League outings this season.