Jesse Edwards News: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer

Edwards recorded 31 points (14-16 FG, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Friday's 103-101 win over Wisconsin.

Edwards returned to the G League by exploding offensively in Friday's victory, leading all Wolves players in scoring and shots made while also providing a boost on the boards. Edwards has averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over nine G League outings.