Jesse Edwards News: Tallies 20-10 double-double in loss

Edwards contributed 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 loss to Windy City.

Edwards dominated inside the paint for Iowa in Sunday's defeat, leading all players in scoring while finishing as one of two players with a double-double performance. Edwards has averaged 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over 11 outings this season.