Jesse Edwards News: Top rebounder in balanced outing

Edwards recorded six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 23 minutes in Saturday's 132-113 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Edwards didn't put up large offensive numbers in Saturday's contest, but still put forth a balanced outing while leading all Wolves in rebounds and tallying a team-high-tying block total in a losing effort. Edwards has appeared in 22 G League contests, averaging 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.