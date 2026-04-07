Jett Howard headshot

Jett Howard Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Howard (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Howard will be sidelined for a third straight contest and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Bulls.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
55 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
214 days ago
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small Forwards
NBA
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small Forwards
Author Image
Mike Barner
September 22, 2023
2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Henderson lead rookies to target in drafts
NBA
2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Henderson lead rookies to target in drafts
Author Image
Nick Whalen
August 22, 2023