Jett Howard Injury: Doesn't return Friday vs. Bucks

Howard did not return to Friday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain. He finished with zero points and one assist over seven minutes.

Howard sprained his left ankle late in the third quarter of Friday's game, and it was severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the contest. The injury puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the 76ers. Howard had played at least 15 minutes off the bench in four of his last five outings prior to Friday's contest, and his absence would lead to more playing time for fellow reserve Caleb Houstan and starter Tristan da Silva.