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Jett Howard Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 2:14pm

Howard (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the 76ers.

A left ankle sprain cost Howard the final five contests of the regular season, but the third-year forward has a chance to return Wednesday. If Howard cannot give it a go, Tristan da Silva would likely see an uptick in playing time in the frontcourt.

Jett Howard
Orlando Magic
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