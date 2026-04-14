Jett Howard Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Howard (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the 76ers.
A left ankle sprain cost Howard the final five contests of the regular season, but the third-year forward has a chance to return Wednesday. If Howard cannot give it a go, Tristan da Silva would likely see an uptick in playing time in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 86 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 68 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1162 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles221 days ago
-
NBA Draft Kit
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 Position Preview - Small ForwardsSeptember 22, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Howard See More